Football Football Videos Football Videos Watch: Messi's best moments in El Clasico Watch Lionel Messi's best goals against Real Madrid as he made his 43rd Clasico appearance on Sunday overtaking Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta. Team Sportstar 02 March, 2020 11:18 IST Barcelona's Lionel Messi made his 43rd El Clasico appearance on Sunday. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 02 March, 2020 11:18 IST Barcelona legend Lionel Messi surpassed Xavi Hernandez's appearances in El Clasico as he made his 43rd appearance against Real Madrid on Sunday.Real Madrid struggled in the opening half but leapfrogged Barcelona into top spot in LaLiga after claiming their first Clasico league victory in almost four years, with Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz on the scoresheet in a 2-0 win. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.