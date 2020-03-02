Watch: Messi's best moments in El Clasico

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi surpassed Xavi Hernandez's appearances in El Clasico as he made his 43rd appearance against Real Madrid on Sunday.

Real Madrid struggled in the opening half but leapfrogged Barcelona into top spot in LaLiga after claiming their first Clasico league victory in almost four years, with Vinicius Junior and Mariano Diaz on the scoresheet in a 2-0 win.