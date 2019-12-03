Football Videos

Megan Rapinoe wins women's Ballon D'Or

With the Women's World Cup title, the Golden Ball, Golden Boot and now the Ballon d'Or, 2019 has truly been Megan Rapinoe's year.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Paris 03 December, 2019 02:51 IST

Megan Rapinoe wins women's Ballon D'Or

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Paris 03 December, 2019 02:51 IST
Flick urges Bayern to give Coutinho more time
Emotional Bologna coach thanks wife during leukemia battle
Enrique would be out of a job without me - Moreno
No club in the world could tempt me to leave Spurs: Mourinho
 More Videos
Unai Emery's Arsenal reign in numbers
Best of times; worst of times - Emery's Arsenal struggles
Unfortunately for Zidane Mbappe is PSG's player: Tuchel
I'm in love with Mbappe: Zidane
Jose Mourinho's career in numbers
Jose Mourinho's best bits from last season
Koeman, Wijnaldum would 'walk off and stay off' if subjected to racist abuse
Sterling trains but Gomez and Henderson withdraw from England squad
 Related