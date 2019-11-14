Football Videos Rapinoe hails 'groundbreaking' equal pay deal USA's World Cup hero Megan Rapinoe hails equal pay agreements across women's football, but wishes America had been the trendsetters. Team Sportstar 14 November, 2019 23:27 IST Rapinoe hails 'groundbreaking' equal pay deal Team Sportstar 14 November, 2019 23:27 IST Rapinoe hails 'groundbreaking' equal pay deal Lewandowski on same level as Messi and Ronaldo, says Werner We can't tempt Jamie Vardy back to England - Chilwell Lewandowski leads race for Golden Boot with blistering start More Videos Mancini 'loves' Balotelli, but won't call him up for Italy Harry Maguire a future Manchester United captain - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Klopp dismisses claims Liverpool will throw title away Football fight: Frankfurt captain David Abraham floors Freiburg coach Christian Streich to spark fight Guardiola: Handball? Don't ask me, ask the referees! Pochettino: Sheffield 'worst opponent' to face after European exertions Bayern Munich situation 'clear' to Arsene Wenger England 1-2 Germany highlights: Lionesses fail to roar at Wembley amidst record attendance