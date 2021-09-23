Football Videos From Ronaldo, Messi to Iniesta: Forbes 10 richest male footballers Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed Lionel Messi in the list for the highest paid footballers in the world. Here's who made the top 10 of the Forbes list. Team Sportstar 23 September, 2021 08:47 IST Team Sportstar 23 September, 2021 08:47 IST "We need time": Pochettino calls for patience with all-star PSG The FC Sheriff Tiraspol story: A controversial football club from separatist Transnistria reaches Champions League Antoine Griezmann: 'Happy' to be back in Atletico Madrid Ronaldo's top 10 moments at Manchester United Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos UEFA Champions League clashes to look forward to - full draw awardees list Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti calls Mbappe 'a great player' Wijnaldum 'happy' to be playing alongside Lionel Messi at PSG Pep Guardiola wants to coach a national team after Man City tenure ends Nice, Marseille football match abandoned after 'players attacked' Messi gets rapturous reception from PSG fans at Parc des Princes Best of Olympics: Celebrating sportsmanship at Tokyo 2020 Watch: Bonjour Leo Messi, welcome to your new home - Paris Saint-Germain