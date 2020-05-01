Football Videos

Governments must have the final say on football resuming - FIFA medical chief D'Hooghe

With Bundesliga, La Liga and Premier League keen to resume the season, FIFA medical chief has said the country's governments must have the final say.

01 May, 2020 15:33 IST
Lyon to claim 'dozens of millions' in damages after season ended
Alvaro Recoba (left) and Luis Suarez
Alvaro Recoba on sending his boots to a young Luis Suarez
Wolves' Jota beats Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold to win ePremier League
Erling Haaland
Haaland gets 'goosebumps' playing in front of Dortmund's famous Yellow Wall
Jose Mourinho
Premier League Flashback: Jose Mourinho's Memorable Moments
Sir Kenny Dalglish
Charlie Adam: Dalglish started Liverpool's winning trend
The UEFA Champions League logo
Finishing Champions League is essential, says finance expert
A La Liga star says he will be more than happy to join the 'Stranger Things' cast, even if it meant he would have to play a monster!
La Liga legends on the TV show they would love to appear in
Suarez's mental toughness has been incredible - Charlie Adam
Premier League managers' tribute to departing Arsene Wenger
Dipali Pandey (left), Aditi Chauhan (centre) and Ashalata Devi.
WATCH: Aditi, Ashalata turn lockdown training buddies
Women's football will be the most affected by COVID-19: FIFPRO