Herrlich's toothpaste fiasco cracked up Frankfurt's Hutter

Augsburg boss Heiko Herrlich was not allowed to attend his team's first game after the COVID-19 break and the reason cracked up Eintracht Frankfurt coach Adi Hutter.

17 May, 2020 10:19 IST
