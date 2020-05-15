Videos

Coronavirus: Augsburg coach to miss Bundesliga return after breaking lockdown rules

Augsburg head coach Heiko Herrlich admitted he stepped out of his hotel to go to a local supermarket to buy essentials but forgot to put on a mask.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
15 May, 2020 10:16 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
15 May, 2020 10:16 IST
Stokes unselfishness a big part of his success - Bess
Tokyo Olympics delay may aid Mo Farah's gold medal bid
No doubt Dortmund and Schalke players will miss fans - Doll
La Liga match ball
La Liga legends name the toughest stadiums they ever played at
 More Videos
La Liga match ball
La Liga Ambassadors remember the best managers they played under
M.S. Dhoni and Virat Kohli
Top 10 captains who have led in most international matches
Les Ferdinand: Player safety paramount ahead of Premier League return
Sebastian Vettel - Ferrari career in numbers
Top five goalkeepers who have scored most goals
Sergio Ramos.
Football a welcome distraction in tough times: Ramos
Born this day: Real Madrid's Marcelo turns 32
UFC proved pro sports can return safely- Dana White
 Related