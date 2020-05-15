Videos Coronavirus: Augsburg coach to miss Bundesliga return after breaking lockdown rules Augsburg head coach Heiko Herrlich admitted he stepped out of his hotel to go to a local supermarket to buy essentials but forgot to put on a mask. Team Sportstar 15 May, 2020 10:16 IST Team Sportstar 15 May, 2020 10:16 IST Stokes unselfishness a big part of his success - Bess Tokyo Olympics delay may aid Mo Farah's gold medal bid No doubt Dortmund and Schalke players will miss fans - Doll La Liga legends name the toughest stadiums they ever played at More Videos La Liga Ambassadors remember the best managers they played under Top 10 captains who have led in most international matches Les Ferdinand: Player safety paramount ahead of Premier League return Sebastian Vettel - Ferrari career in numbers Top five goalkeepers who have scored most goals Football a welcome distraction in tough times: Ramos Born this day: Real Madrid's Marcelo turns 32 UFC proved pro sports can return safely- Dana White