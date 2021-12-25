Football Videos SC East Bengal's defence impresses in Hyderabad FC draw SC East Bengal (SCEB) came out of the shell of its limitations to hold a resurgent Hyderabad FC (HFC) to a 1-1 draw in an ISL fixture at Bambolim on Thursday. ANEESH DEY 25 December, 2021 15:22 IST ANEESH DEY 25 December, 2021 15:22 IST Dalima Chhibber: Bubble life may force you to fixate on insecurities Kerala Blasters outplay Chennaiyin FC in southern derby - ISL match review Ferrando off to winning start at ATK Mohun Bagan at NorthEast United's expense Fun, games, bonding - Inside India Women's football team's Women's Asian Cup preparations Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Klopp, Conte react to controversial calls in Liverpool Tottenham Premier League clash Arindam Bhattacharya follows his roots to East Bengal Kerala Blasters stuns Mumbai City, give MCFC a taste of their medicine Chennaiyin beats Odisha; Tempers flare in Goa-Hyderabad stalemate - ISL match recap Arindam Bhattacharya remembers idol Oliver Kahn's farewell match in Kolkata Struggles continue for Kolkata clubs; SC East Bengal still winless, Habas exits ATK Mohun Bagan ATK Mohun Bagan drops points vs Bengaluru FC in Antonio Habas' final game Lionel Messi honoured in sky-high mural in Argentina