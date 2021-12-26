Football Videos Goa's Pereira era begins with draw against Odisha FC- ISL match review FC Goa may have seen a change of coaches these past few days, but its players ensured there was no change of trend for the team in the ISL. It drew with Odisha FC 1-1 at Vasco to take its unbeaten run to four games. Neeladri Bhattacharjee 26 December, 2021 19:29 IST Neeladri Bhattacharjee 26 December, 2021 19:29 IST SC East Bengal's defence impresses in Hyderabad FC draw Dalima Chhibber: Bubble life may force you to fixate on insecurities Kerala Blasters outplay Chennaiyin FC in southern derby - ISL match review Ferrando off to winning start at ATK Mohun Bagan at NorthEast United's expense Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Fun, games, bonding - Inside India Women's football team's Women's Asian Cup preparations Klopp, Conte react to controversial calls in Liverpool Tottenham Premier League clash Arindam Bhattacharya follows his roots to East Bengal Kerala Blasters stuns Mumbai City, give MCFC a taste of their medicine Chennaiyin beats Odisha; Tempers flare in Goa-Hyderabad stalemate - ISL match recap Arindam Bhattacharya remembers idol Oliver Kahn's farewell match in Kolkata Struggles continue for Kolkata clubs; SC East Bengal still winless, Habas exits ATK Mohun Bagan ATK Mohun Bagan drops points vs Bengaluru FC in Antonio Habas' final game