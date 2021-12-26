Football Videos

Goa's Pereira era begins with draw against Odisha FC- ISL match review

FC Goa may have seen a change of coaches these past few days, but its players ensured there was no change of trend for the team in the ISL. It drew with Odisha FC 1-1 at Vasco to take its unbeaten run to four games.

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
26 December, 2021 19:29 IST
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
26 December, 2021 19:29 IST
SC East Bengal's defence impresses in Hyderabad FC draw
Dalima Chhibber: Bubble life may force you to fixate on insecurities
Kerala Blasters outplay Chennaiyin FC in southern derby - ISL match review
Ferrando off to winning start at ATK Mohun Bagan at NorthEast United's expense

Read more stories on Football Videos.

 More Videos
Fun, games, bonding - Inside India Women's football team's Women's Asian Cup preparations
Klopp, Conte react to controversial calls in Liverpool Tottenham Premier League clash
Arindam Bhattacharya follows his roots to East Bengal
Kerala Blasters stuns Mumbai City, give MCFC a taste of their medicine
Chennaiyin beats Odisha; Tempers flare in Goa-Hyderabad stalemate - ISL match recap
Arindam Bhattacharya remembers idol Oliver Kahn's farewell match in Kolkata
Struggles continue for Kolkata clubs; SC East Bengal still winless, Habas exits ATK Mohun Bagan
ATK Mohun Bagan drops points vs Bengaluru FC in Antonio Habas' final game
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App