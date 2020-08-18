Football Videos Keeping hold of Sancho a major move for Dortmund - Favre Jadon Sancho's one-year contract extension at Borussia Dortmund is 'very important', says head coach Lucien Favre. Team Sportstar 18 August, 2020 16:54 IST Team Sportstar 18 August, 2020 16:54 IST Champions League preview: Lyon v Bayern Munich - H2H Preview Quique Setien sacked by Barcelona after UCL defeat Champions League: RB Leipzig v PSG - H2H Preview Inter "perfect in all senses" after thumping Shakhtar: Conte More Videos Ashley Cole encouraged by Andrea Pirlo's appointment at Juventus Dembele happy to start from the bench to help Lyon Guardiola: City out because they were not perfect against Lyon Nagelsmann full of praise for 'incredible winner' Simeone Champions League quarterfinal isn't Messi vs Bayern - Flick Atletico focused on beating Leipzig, says Simeone Nagelsmann: 'Leipzig will show courage' in CL clash with Atletico' Rb Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid: How the numbers stack up