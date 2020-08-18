Football Videos

Keeping hold of Sancho a major move for Dortmund - Favre

Jadon Sancho's one-year contract extension at Borussia Dortmund is 'very important', says head coach Lucien Favre.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
18 August, 2020 16:54 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
18 August, 2020 16:54 IST
Champions League preview: Lyon v Bayern Munich - H2H Preview
Quique Setien sacked by Barcelona after UCL defeat
PSG
Champions League: RB Leipzig v PSG - H2H Preview
Antonio Conte
Inter "perfect in all senses" after thumping Shakhtar: Conte
 More Videos
Ashley Cole encouraged by Andrea Pirlo's appointment at Juventus
Dembele happy to start from the bench to help Lyon
Guardiola: City out because they were not perfect against Lyon
Nagelsmann full of praise for 'incredible winner' Simeone
Champions League quarterfinal isn't Messi vs Bayern - Flick
Atletico focused on beating Leipzig, says Simeone
Nagelsmann: 'Leipzig will show courage' in CL clash with Atletico'
Rb Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid: How the numbers stack up