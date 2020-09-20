Football Videos

Klopp vs Lampard - the feud continues

"You create a rivalry between Frank Lampard and me. Why? I respect a lot what he's doing," says Jurgen Klopp.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 September, 2020 12:20 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 September, 2020 12:20 IST
Aubameyang turned down Barcelona for 'incredible' Arsenal
Ligue 1: Saint Etienne goes top after win at Marseille
Ligue 1: PSG claims first win thanks to stoppage-time goal
Thomas Tuchel: I've not discussed racism allegations in depth with Neymar
 More Videos
Thomas Tuchel
PSG not just Mbappe and Neymar, says Tuchel
Timo Werner
He's going to be a real threat - Lampard delighted with Timo Werner
Frank Lampard
Youngsters will play over newcomers if they train well: Lampard
Jose Mourinho
Tottenham lacked intensity, the second-half was 'poor' - Mourinho
Carlo Ancelotti
Ancelotti targets European football after victory over Spurs
Watch: Neymar alleges racism as five sent off in Marseille's win over PSG
Mohamed Salah
Klopp hails Salah's hat-trick performance in Leeds thriller
Ligue 1: Goalkeeper blunder costs PSG dear in defeat at Lens