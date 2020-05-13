Football Videos

Les Ferdinand: Player safety paramount ahead of Premier League return

"It's about the safety of everybody being able to go back doing what they do in a safe environment," says the Queen Park Rangers director.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 May, 2020 09:59 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 May, 2020 09:59 IST
Ligue 1: Vieira agrees with decision to end season
Top five goalkeepers who have scored most goals
Sergio Ramos.
Football a welcome distraction in tough times: Ramos
Born this day: Real Madrid's Marcelo turns 32
 More Videos
Fergie had fear factor at Manchester United - Giggs
Sarina Wiegman
Postponed Women’s Euro 2021 deserves own stage - Wiegman
Sarina Wiegman
Wiegman backs USA women’s equal pay fight
Bundesliga returns: Can Dortmund end its title drought?
Mauricio Pochettino
Pochettino could manage any club in the world: Poyet
Jan Oblak during during a training session.
Atletico Madrid players return to training
Players recovering from injury a positive to coronavirus football break - Kohfeldt
Schalke players participation is voluntary if there is risk - Schneider