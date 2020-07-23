Football Videos

Klopp urges Liverpool fans to stay at home to celebrate title

Boss Jurgen Klopp urged Liverpool supporters to stay safe during these extraordinary times of the COVID-19 pandemic and celebrate the title at home.

23 July, 2020 12:36 IST
