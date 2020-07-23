Football EPL EPL Lampard tells Liverpool not to get too arrogant Chelsea boss Frank Lampard reflected on the improvement his team has made over the course of the season and was optimistic about a top-four finish. Reuters 23 July, 2020 09:38 IST Frank Lampard congratulates Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp after Chelsea's 5-3 loss at Anfield. - ap Reuters 23 July, 2020 09:38 IST Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said Premier League champion Liverpool should not become too arrogant after being left unimpressed with the behaviour of its bench during Wednesday's 5-3 Premier League defeat.Lampard was involved in an exchange with Liverpool's bench after a free kick was awarded against Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic. Trent Alexander-Arnold found the net from the free kick to make it 2-0.“For me it wasn't a foul from Kovacic,” Lampard told Sky Sports. “There were a lot of things that were ongoing and on the bench ... I've got no problem with Juergen Klopp, he's managed this team and it's fantastic.“Some of the bench, it's a fine line between when you are winning - and they've won the league, fair play to Liverpool Football Club - but also don't get too arrogant with it.“That was my thing, but (it's) done. In match play you get emotional and that was it.” Liverpool beats Chelsea in eight-goal thriller before title party Defeat left Chelsea fourth on 63 points, trailing Manchester United on goal difference. Lampard's side need only a point from its final match on Sunday against Wolverhampton Wanderers to seal a place in next season's Champions League.“We should already have a feeling of achievement because not many people expected us to be in the top four but we now have it in our own hands,” Lampard said."We are at home at the (Stamford) Bridge but have a really strong opponent coming in Wolves and Ive got belief in the players.""Ive seen a lot in the last two games against Manchester United and Liverpool what we are about. Theres been spirit and character in those two performances and we have to carry on with that on Sunday." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos