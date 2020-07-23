Football Videos

Beating Chelsea added to a special night - Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is delighted to see his side beat Chelsea 5-3 before lifting the Premier League trophy at Anfield.

23 July, 2020 11:31 IST
23 July, 2020 11:31 IST
 
