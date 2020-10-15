Luis Enrique defends De Gea after Spain's loss to Ukraine

Luis Enrique named a strong XI, including captain Sergio Ramos, for the UEFA Nations League clash against Ukraine at the NSC Olympiskiy Stadium on Tuesday. Despite dominating the possession and having 21 shots at the goal, La Roja were stunned by Viktor Tsygankov's 76th minute goal.



The forward took David de Gea by surprise by firing home from outside the area, to power Andriy Shevchenko's men to a 1-0 win. Following the loss, Enrique backed his No.1 goalkeeper saying the Manchester United custodian should not be blamed for every error he makes.