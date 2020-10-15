Football Videos

Luis Enrique defends De Gea after Spain's loss to Ukraine

Spain head coach Luis Enrique has jumped to the defence of goalkeeper David De Gea following the 1-0 defeat against Ukraine in the Nations League.

15 October, 2020 14:29 IST
Luis Enrique

"When we defend, 11 players defend, so we can't blame him (De Gea) every time," Spain coach Luis Enrique said.   -  AP

Luis Enrique named a strong XI, including captain Sergio Ramos, for the UEFA Nations League clash against Ukraine at the NSC Olympiskiy Stadium on Tuesday. Despite dominating the possession and having 21 shots at the goal, La Roja were stunned by Viktor Tsygankov's 76th minute goal.
 

The forward took David de Gea by surprise by firing home from outside the area, to power Andriy Shevchenko's men to a 1-0 win. Following the loss, Enrique backed his No.1 goalkeeper saying the Manchester United custodian should not be blamed for every error he makes.

 

