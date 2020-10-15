Football Football Videos Football Videos Luis Enrique defends De Gea after Spain's loss to Ukraine Spain head coach Luis Enrique has jumped to the defence of goalkeeper David De Gea following the 1-0 defeat against Ukraine in the Nations League. Team Sportstar 15 October, 2020 14:29 IST "When we defend, 11 players defend, so we can't blame him (De Gea) every time," Spain coach Luis Enrique said. - AP Team Sportstar 15 October, 2020 14:29 IST Luis Enrique named a strong XI, including captain Sergio Ramos, for the UEFA Nations League clash against Ukraine at the NSC Olympiskiy Stadium on Tuesday. Despite dominating the possession and having 21 shots at the goal, La Roja were stunned by Viktor Tsygankov's 76th minute goal. The forward took David de Gea by surprise by firing home from outside the area, to power Andriy Shevchenko's men to a 1-0 win. Following the loss, Enrique backed his No.1 goalkeeper saying the Manchester United custodian should not be blamed for every error he makes. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know