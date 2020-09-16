Football Videos PSG not just Mbappe and Neymar, says Tuchel Thomas Tuchel says his PSG side is more than just Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, as his team looks to bounce back from two defeats. Team Sportstar 16 September, 2020 18:51 IST Team Sportstar 16 September, 2020 18:51 IST He's going to be a real threat - Lampard delighted with Timo Werner Youngsters will play over newcomers if they train well: Lampard Tottenham lacked intensity, the second-half was 'poor' - Mourinho Ancelotti targets European football after victory over Spurs More Videos Watch: Neymar alleges racism as five sent off in Marseille's win over PSG Klopp hails Salah's hat-trick performance in Leeds thriller Ligue 1: Goalkeeper blunder costs PSG dear in defeat at Lens Kevin de Bruyne - PFA player of the year Southgate says Foden, Greenwood must regain his trust WATCH: A Messi Rollercoaster for Barcelona fans Lionel Messi: Still chasing records Barcelona will win titles without Messi - Luis Enrique