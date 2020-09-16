Football Videos

PSG not just Mbappe and Neymar, says Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel says his PSG side is more than just Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, as his team looks to bounce back from two defeats.

16 September, 2020 18:51 IST
Timo Werner
He's going to be a real threat - Lampard delighted with Timo Werner
Frank Lampard
Youngsters will play over newcomers if they train well: Lampard
Jose Mourinho
Tottenham lacked intensity, the second-half was 'poor' - Mourinho
Carlo Ancelotti
Ancelotti targets European football after victory over Spurs
Watch: Neymar alleges racism as five sent off in Marseille's win over PSG
Mohamed Salah
Klopp hails Salah's hat-trick performance in Leeds thriller
Ligue 1: Goalkeeper blunder costs PSG dear in defeat at Lens
Kevin de Bruyne - PFA player of the year
Southgate says Foden, Greenwood must regain his trust
WATCH: A Messi Rollercoaster for Barcelona fans
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi: Still chasing records
Barcelona will win titles without Messi - Luis Enrique