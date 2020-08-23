Football Videos PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League final preview PSG will aim to earn it first Champions League title when it faces five-time champion Bayern Munich on Sunday. Team Sportstar 23 August, 2020 11:16 IST Team Sportstar 23 August, 2020 11:16 IST Paris Saint Germain's road to the Champions League final Bayern Munich's road to the Champions League final Harry Maguire released from custody after pleading 'not guilty' From 79 teams to two - PSG and Bayern ready for Champions League final More Videos Harry Maguire arrives at Syros police station after 'altercation' Koeman non-committal on convincing Messi to stay at Barcelona Koeman's my choice as he understands Barcelona, says Bartomeu Messi will be part of Barca's future, says Bartomeu Ronald Koeman set for Barcelona return- 5 Things Keeping hold of Sancho a major move for Dortmund - Favre Champions League preview: Lyon v Bayern Munich - H2H Preview Quique Setien sacked by Barcelona after UCL defeat