Football Videos

PSG vs Bayern Munich Champions League final preview

PSG will aim to earn it first Champions League title when it faces five-time champion Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
23 August, 2020 11:16 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
23 August, 2020 11:16 IST
Paris Saint Germain's road to the Champions League final
Bayern Munich's road to the Champions League final
Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire released from custody after pleading 'not guilty'
Lyon vs Bayern Munich
From 79 teams to two - PSG and Bayern ready for Champions League final
 More Videos
Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire arrives at Syros police station after 'altercation'
Koeman non-committal on convincing Messi to stay at Barcelona
Ronald Koeman
Koeman's my choice as he understands Barcelona, says Bartomeu
Lionel Messi
Messi will be part of Barca's future, says Bartomeu
Ronald Koeman set for Barcelona return- 5 Things
Keeping hold of Sancho a major move for Dortmund - Favre
Champions League preview: Lyon v Bayern Munich - H2H Preview
Quique Setien sacked by Barcelona after UCL defeat