Guardiola confident City can overturn UEFA ban

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is confident that the club can overturn its two-year ban from European competitions.

27 February, 2020 13:25 IST

Beckham: Inter Miami has great opportunity to sign Messi, Ronaldo
Frank Lampard during Chelsea's defeat to Bayern Munich.
Lampard calls for Chelsea to learn from Bayern Munich's masterclass
Lionel Messi
Champions League: Defiant Messi gives Barcelona hope of glory
Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick has been impressed by the Blues this season.
'Brave' Bayern, Lewandowski has Flick feeling confident ahead of Stamford Bridge showdown
Jurgen Klopp watches on during Liverpool's 3-2 win over West Ham.
Klopp pleased to see Liverpool squeeze past West Ham, extend winning run
PSG vs Bordeaux, Highlights
Ligue 1: Neymar sent off as PSG beats Bordeaux 4-3
Pep Guardiola and Raheem Sterling
Pep and Zidane discuss controversial Sterling interview
Jurgen Klopp
Klopp enjoyed replying to 'cheeky' Man United fan letter
My team is incredible - Pep Guardiola after West Ham win
Jose Mourinho proud of injury-hit Tottenham Hotspur squad
