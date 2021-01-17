Football Football Videos Football Videos History behind Liverpool and Manchester United rivalry Manchester United and Liverpool, two of the most successful teams of England's top division, will lock horns in the Premier League on Sunday. Team Sportstar 17 January, 2021 15:05 IST Bitter rivals Liverpool and Manchester United face off on Sunday in the Premier League. - Getty images Team Sportstar 17 January, 2021 15:05 IST Liverpool and Manchester United, two of the most decorated clubs in England, have endured a fierce rivalry on the football pitch. However, the rivalry didn't just start with football after the cities battled for economic superiority in the 19th century. Take a look at the story behind the progression of the rivalry over the years. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.