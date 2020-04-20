Football Videos Premier League managers' tribute to departing Arsene Wenger A recap of all the tributes, quotes and even a little comedy from when Arsene Wenger confirmed he would leave Arsenal on this day in 2018. Team Sportstar 20 April, 2020 10:53 IST Team Sportstar 20 April, 2020 10:53 IST Premier League managers' tribute to departing Arsene Wenger WATCH: Aditi, Ashalata turn lockdown training buddies Women's football will be the most affected by COVID-19: FIFPRO Premier League: The goalscorers quiz More Videos Iniesta's inner struggles revealed in 'The Unexpected Hero' Flashback: Leroy Sane's Bundesliga beginning Zlatan trains with Swedish side Hammarby On this Day: Ronaldo scores his 100th Champions League goal #PlayItSafe - Sports stars advise caution during the lockdown Indian Football: Greatest Indian coaches of all time Alexander and Mischa Zverev join Bayern in cyber-training Watch the best of Dortmund hero Marco Reus