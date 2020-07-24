Football Videos

Sane lets slip that Chelsea may have already signed Havertz

Bayern Munich's new star Leroy Sane said Germany teammate Kai Havertz is a coup for Chelsea, even though the striker hasn't signed yet.

24 July, 2020 12:24 IST
Kai Havertz
Sane lets slip that Chelsea may have already signed Havertz
Kepa Arrizabalaga has fallen behind Willy Caballero after a series of poor performances in his second season after a £72 million ($92 million) move from Athletic Bilbao.
