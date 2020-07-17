Football Videos

Sergio Ramos is the engine of Real Madrid - Zidane

"It's true that Sergio is a reference point for all of us," says Zidane.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 July, 2020 15:48 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 July, 2020 15:48 IST
Chelsea manager Lampard: We must focus on ourselves in fight for top four
Lewandowski deserves to win Ballon d'Or - Flick
Arteta unsure when Ozil will return
Jeremy Menez: Cancelling French football season the right decision
 More Videos
Ancelotti: I've always had admiration for Jose Mourinho
Bayern's chances in DFB Pokal final don't depend on Muller - Flick
Liverpool
Liverpool's PL title won't stop it from chasing a win against Man City
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola - the perfect match
Vicente del Bosque
Former Spain coach del Bosque hails 'complete team' Liverpool
Alexis Sanchez gives Inter that extra 'oomph'- Antonio Conte
100
Jurgen Klopp sees 'no need' for guard of honour at Manchester City
Setien backs Barcelona to fight until the end for La Liga title