Football Videos Spurs can't compete with long injury list - Mourinho Jose Mourinho reiterates Tottenham Hotspur's injury situation with Harry Kane among those on the treatment table, after losing to RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Team Sportstar 11 March, 2020 14:08 IST Spurs can't compete with long injury list - Mourinho Team Sportstar 11 March, 2020 14:08 IST Nagelsmann hopes coronavirus fears don't deter Leipzig fans Mourinho: Tottenham is not going to be my only club without silverware Arteta will use Man City experience to outwit former mentor Guardiola Nagelsmann hopeful Leipzig will see off Mourinho's Spurs More Videos Carlos Tevez leads Boca Juniors title celebrations Mikel Arteta- Arsenal heading in the right direction Lampard: Still a long way to go in the race for top four Thorgan Hazard wonder goal helps Dortmund beat Monchengladbach Buenos Aires goes wild after Boca Juniors triumph Zidane takes responsibility for Real Madrid's 'worst game of the season' Bayern Munich launches anti-racism campaign Premier League Stats: From Jimenez's stunning form to De Gea's misery