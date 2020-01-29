Football Videos

Tuchel: PSG must rest star players to avoid injuries

Thomas Tuchel claims he has to rest star players during the winter break otherwise they would not be able to play in big summer competitions.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Paris 29 January, 2020 11:49 IST

Tuchel: PSG must rest star players to avoid injuries

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Paris 29 January, 2020 11:49 IST
Neymar pays tribute to Kobe Bryant after PSG goal
Neymar
Kobe Bryant death: Neymar dedicates PSG goal to NBA legend
Di Maria: More to PSG than 'Fantastic Four'
Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Sarri could quit after Juventus spell
 More Videos
Diego Simeone
Simeone wants more from Atletico
Setien defends De Jong after Barcelona loss at Valencia
Zidane: It's the end of the world if Real lose
Solskjaer waiting on United January deals
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho
Born This Day: Jose Mourinho turns 57
Jurgen Klopp
Klopp: I had to ask how far ahead Liverpool are this week
Jordan Henderson
Klopp hails "unbelievable" Henderson after Liverpool victory
Klopp adamant Liverpool will keep Shaqiri