Football Videos

Thorgan Hazard wonder goal helps Dortmund beat Monchengladbach

Borussia Dortmund overcame came through a tight contest, with Thorgan Hazard scoring a wonder goal against his former side..

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 March, 2020 16:03 IST

Thorgan Hazard wonder goal helps Dortmund beat Monchengladbach

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 March, 2020 16:03 IST
Thorgan Hazard wonder goal helps Dortmund beat Monchengladbach
Buenos Aires goes wild after Boca Juniors triumph
Zidane takes responsibility for Real Madrid's 'worst game of the season'
Bayern Munich launches anti-racism campaign
 More Videos
Premier League Stats: From Jimenez's stunning form to De Gea's misery
Ronaldinho to stay in Paraguay to resolve passport legal case
Kylian Mbappe eclipses Messi and Ronaldo in scoring stats
Pep Guardiola: De Bruyne an injury doubt for Manchester derby
Serie A: 5 Things - Lazio's unbeaten run stretches to 21 games
WATCH: Guardiola claims 30th trophy in 12 years
Zidane: 'Vinicius deserved to score and Real deserved to win El Clasico'
Klopp focused on winning games again after Liverpool unbeaten run ends