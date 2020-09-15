Football Videos

He's going to be a real threat - Lampard delighted with Timo Werner

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says he was delighted with new signing Timo Werner's performance against Brighton in the Premier League on Monday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
15 September, 2020 17:45 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
15 September, 2020 17:45 IST
Frank Lampard
Youngsters will play over newcomers if they train well: Lampard
Jose Mourinho
Tottenham lacked intensity, the second-half was 'poor' - Mourinho
Carlo Ancelotti
Ancelotti targets European football after victory over Spurs
Watch: Neymar alleges racism as five sent off in Marseille's win over PSG
 More Videos
Mohamed Salah
Klopp hails Salah's hat-trick performance in Leeds thriller
Ligue 1: Goalkeeper blunder costs PSG dear in defeat at Lens
Kevin de Bruyne - PFA player of the year
Southgate says Foden, Greenwood must regain his trust
WATCH: A Messi Rollercoaster for Barcelona fans
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi: Still chasing records
Barcelona will win titles without Messi - Luis Enrique
Messi: I can't bring myself to take Barcelona to court in transfer row