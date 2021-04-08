Football Videos Highlights: Bayern Munich 2-3 PSG - Les Parisiens begin their revenge A stunning 3-2 win at the Allianz saw PSG take a huge step towards the semi-finals. Team Sportstar 08 April, 2021 10:49 IST Team Sportstar 08 April, 2021 10:49 IST Highlights: Bayern Munich 2-3 PSG - Les Parisiens begin their revenge Tuchel hails Chelsea’s Mount-inspired reaction against Porto Flick disappointed with wasteful Bayern against PSG Porto vs Chelsea - Quarter-final Preview More Videos Bayern Munich vs PSG - quarterfinal preview Champions League: Dortmund's Haaland signs, but for referee's assistant Liverpool made things too easy for Real, says Klopp Defiant Dortmund warns Manchester City tie not over yet Terzic preparing Dortmund for 'best team in the world' Man City Moyes wants West Ham to enjoy top four race Koeman hopes to keep Dembele at Barca Guardiola on Haaland: Even a blind man knows his quality