MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England held by Canada in FIFA Women’s World Cup warmup, Spain, Italy win

England and Canada played out a 0-0 draw in a behind-closed-doors friendly, while Spain and Italy secured wins on Friday in warm-up matches ahead of the Women’s World Cup.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 20:58 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Italy’s forward Valentina Giacinti scored the only goal in the 23rd minute of Italy’s behind-closed-doors win over New Zealand.
File Photo: Italy’s forward Valentina Giacinti scored the only goal in the 23rd minute of Italy’s behind-closed-doors win over New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AFP/JORGE GUERRERO
infoIcon

File Photo: Italy’s forward Valentina Giacinti scored the only goal in the 23rd minute of Italy’s behind-closed-doors win over New Zealand. | Photo Credit: AFP/JORGE GUERRERO

England and Canada played out a 0-0 draw in a behind-closed-doors friendly, while Spain and Italy secured wins on Friday in warm-up matches ahead of the Women’s World Cup.

Fourth-ranked England was the 2022 Euro champion, and seventh-ranked Canada won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The friendly at Queensland Sports Stadium was the first for Canada since April 11 and the last action for both teams, who could meet up in the quarterfinals, before they kick off their World Cup campaigns.

Also Read: More than 50,000 watch Australia edge France in FIFA Women’s World Cup boost

AS Roma’s Valentina Giacinti scored the only goal in the 23rd minute of Italy’s behind-closed-doors win over New Zealand’s Football Ferns, who are chasing their first World Cup win, in Auckland.

Spain thrashed Vietnam, who are making their World Cup debut, 9-0 in a friendly.

Hosts Australia claimed a 1-0 win over France courtesy of a Mary Fowler goal.

The match between Ireland and Colombia was abandoned after 20 minutes after becoming overly physical.

Related Topics

England /

Canada /

Spain /

Italy /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy Final Day 3: South Zone tightens grip on West; takes overall lead of 248 runs
    Ashwin Achal
  2. England held by Canada in FIFA Women’s World Cup warmup, Spain, Italy win
    Reuters
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023 final: Vihari scores fifty but West Zone wrests control on rain-hit Day 1
    Ashwin Achal
  4. IND vs WI 1st Test Live Score, Day 3: IND 362/4 (133); Roach removes Rahane; Kohli scores fifty
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tour de France 2023: Kwiatkowski wins stage 13, Vingegaard stays in yellow
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. England held by Canada in FIFA Women’s World Cup warmup, Spain, Italy win
    Reuters
  2. Arsenal signs defender Timber from Ajax
    Reuters
  3. Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of rape and attempted rape at Chester Crown Court
    Reuters
  4. Barcelona, Man United fined by UEFA for breaking financial fair play rules
    AP
  5. More than 50,000 watch Australia edge France in FIFA Women’s World Cup boost
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy Final Day 3: South Zone tightens grip on West; takes overall lead of 248 runs
    Ashwin Achal
  2. England held by Canada in FIFA Women’s World Cup warmup, Spain, Italy win
    Reuters
  3. Duleep Trophy 2023 final: Vihari scores fifty but West Zone wrests control on rain-hit Day 1
    Ashwin Achal
  4. IND vs WI 1st Test Live Score, Day 3: IND 362/4 (133); Roach removes Rahane; Kohli scores fifty
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tour de France 2023: Kwiatkowski wins stage 13, Vingegaard stays in yellow
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment