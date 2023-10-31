MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Football Australia CEO: Too daunting to take on Saudis in 2034 World Cup bid

Australia would have found it difficult to compete with Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 men’s World Cup, Football Australia chief executive James Johnson said on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 31, 2023 19:19 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Chief Executive Officer of Football Australia, James Johnson during the press conference.
FILE PHOTO: Chief Executive Officer of Football Australia, James Johnson during the press conference. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Chief Executive Officer of Football Australia, James Johnson during the press conference. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Australia would have found it difficult to compete with Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 men’s World Cup, Football Australia chief executive James Johnson said on Tuesday after his country opted not to enter the race to stage the tournament.

Australia said in a statement earlier in the day it would not make a bid for football’s global showpiece on the day of FIFA’s deadline for bids from Asia and Oceania, leaving Saudi Arabia as the sole candidate.

Johnson expressed dismay at having such a tight turnaround to explore hosting in 2034, with global football’s governing body FIFA calling for bids on October 4.

“It was a little bit of a surprise that it was going to be an earlier process, but look, we’re adults and we’ve just tried to roll with it and deal with the cards that we’ve been given,” he told reporters in a video conference call from Doha.

ALSO READ
Bayern’s German Cup game in the balance over pitch conditions after heavy rain: Tuchel

“Any decision I take for Australian football, I look at the strengths, the weaknesses, the opportunities and the threats,” he added. “When I went through that process, I realised that we could have a shot, but I think at the end, the outcome was not going to be favourable to Australia...

“We have to be realistic, Saudi is a strong bid, they’ve got a lot of resources, not just resources relating to the 2034 men’s World Cup, but they’re disrupting European club football at the moment... their government top down, are prioritising the investment in football and that’s difficult to compete with.”

Johnson said Australia, who recently co-hosted the Women’s World Cup with New Zealand, would instead focus on bids for the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup and the 2029 Club World Cup.

“We think that we are positioned well ahead of both of those tournaments and if we are successful, it actually sets Australian football up for a really great 12 years,” he said, referencing the 2032 Olympic Games to be held in Brisbane.

The president of the Asian Football Confederation, the sport’s continental governing body to which Australia belongs, said “the entire Asian football family” would stand united in support of the Saudi bid.

Johnson added Australia would support Saudi Arabia’s bid if they did indeed remain the sole candidate.

The 2026 men’s World Cup will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada. FIFA awarded the 2030 World Cup earlier this month to Morocco, Portugal and Spain, also adding centenary games in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

Related Topics

Football Australia /

Saudi Arabia /

2034 Football World Cup /

2032 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Football Australia CEO: Too daunting to take on Saudis in 2034 World Cup bid
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Chelsea offers free travel to fans for Christmas Eve fixture at Wolves
    Reuters
  3. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 86/0 (15); Shafique, Fakhar put Pakistan in control
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bayern’s German Cup game in the balance over pitch conditions after heavy rain: Tuchel
    Reuters
  5. Long way to go: Despite sparkling performances, Indian para-athletes struggling for basic facilities
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Football Australia CEO: Too daunting to take on Saudis in 2034 World Cup bid
    Reuters
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Live Score: NAS v ETT, King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match updates, Ronaldo and Henderson to face-off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Arteta expects ‘beautiful’ return to West Ham for Arsenal’s Rice
    AFP
  4. Ronaldo convinced me to join Al-Nassr says Telles
    Reuters
  5. Carabao Cup 2023/24 Live Streaming info: Schedule this week, Match timings, When and where to watch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Football Australia CEO: Too daunting to take on Saudis in 2034 World Cup bid
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Chelsea offers free travel to fans for Christmas Eve fixture at Wolves
    Reuters
  3. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 86/0 (15); Shafique, Fakhar put Pakistan in control
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bayern’s German Cup game in the balance over pitch conditions after heavy rain: Tuchel
    Reuters
  5. Long way to go: Despite sparkling performances, Indian para-athletes struggling for basic facilities
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment