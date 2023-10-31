MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bayern’s German Cup game in the balance over pitch conditions after heavy rain: Tuchel

Heavy rain in previous days has made the pitch almost unplayable with the German Football Association (DFB) set to inspect it two more times before a decision is taken.

Published : Oct 31, 2023 19:09 IST , MUNICH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel.
FILE PHOTO: Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayern Munich’s German Cup second-round game at third-tier Saarbruecken on Wednesday hangs in the balance due to the host’s pitch conditions with a decision expected on matchday, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday.

Heavy rain in previous days has made the pitch almost unplayable with the German Football Association (DFB) set to inspect it two more times before a decision is taken.

“We will arrive on matchday. That was always the plan and has nothing to do with the pitch,” Tuchel told a press conference.

“If it is cancelled then maybe we won’t even have to leave (for Saarbruecken). Today and tomorrow morning there will be a pitch inspection. If there is a cancellation, it will hopefully come before we leave.”

Tuchel, whose team takes on title rival Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in the Bundesliga, said that while Bayern would have two away games in a row in a span of three days, Dortmund plays at home in the German Cup on Wednesday and against Bayern.

“If the DFB decides tomorrow that we will play I hope that it will be under normal conditions,” Tuchel said.

The coach is likely to rest some of his players ahead of the league clash against Dortmund, but that is unlikely to include 30-year-old striker Harry Kane.

“Harry is used to playing a lot and that’s how he gets match fitness. He knows how to play with an economy and he knows how to play a lot,” Tuchel said of Kane, who scored a hat-trick in their 8-0 win over Darmstadt on Saturday.

The England captain has netted 12 goals in his nine league games so far.

“The decision has not been taken yet, to be honest. I have to talk to some players who have played a lot. Nouss (Noussair Mazraoui) is a bit ill. Jamal (Musiala) was a bit ill yesterday,” Tuchel said.

“I have to see how Kingsley Coman is after he turned an ankle (on Saturday). Those are more the issues that may make sense to rest some players. Otherwise everyone is used to playing Wednesday-Saturday. We don’t want to give the impression that Saturday is more important than tomorrow. Tomorrow is a knockout game,” he said.

Unbeaten in the Bundesliga, Bayern is in second place, two points behind leader Bayer Leverkusen.

Related Topics

Bundesliga /

German Cup /

Bayern Munich /

Thomas Tuchel /

Borussia Dortmund /

Harry Kane

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 84/0 (14); Shafique, Fakhar put Pakistan in command
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bayern’s German Cup game in the balance over pitch conditions after heavy rain: Tuchel
    Reuters
  3. Long way to go: Despite sparkling performances, Indian para-athletes struggling for basic facilities
    PTI
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Live Score: NAS v ETT, King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match updates, Ronaldo and Henderson to face-off
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023: India hits the nets at Wankhede in shadow of Tendulkar
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bayern’s German Cup game in the balance over pitch conditions after heavy rain: Tuchel
    Reuters
  2. RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo set to be out for the rest of the year with shoulder injury
    AP
  3. Neuer ‘happiest ever’ after strong Bundesliga comeback for Bayern
    Reuters
  4. Harry Kane scores hat-trick as Bayern Munich beats Darmstadt 8-0
    Reuters
  5. Harry Kane scores from own half, nets hat-trick in Bayern Munich vs Darmstadt in Bundesliga
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 84/0 (14); Shafique, Fakhar put Pakistan in command
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bayern’s German Cup game in the balance over pitch conditions after heavy rain: Tuchel
    Reuters
  3. Long way to go: Despite sparkling performances, Indian para-athletes struggling for basic facilities
    PTI
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Live Score: NAS v ETT, King Cup of Champions Round of 16 match updates, Ronaldo and Henderson to face-off
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023: India hits the nets at Wankhede in shadow of Tendulkar
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment