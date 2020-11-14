Football Football AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli tests positive for COVID-19 The club stated that the 55-year-old has shown no symptoms while being in quarantine at home and also confirmed the cancellation of Saturday's training session. Reuters 14 November, 2020 17:29 IST Several Milan players have previously tested positive and subsequently recovered including goalkeeper Gianluca Donnarumma and forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic. - Getty Images Reuters 14 November, 2020 17:29 IST AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A leader said in a statement on Saturday.Milan said the 55-year-old was showing no symptoms, was in quarantine at home and that Saturday's training session had been cancelled."All other tests carried out by the squad and staff came back negative," it added. "Training ahead of the match with Napoli will resume on Monday, subject to the checks set out in the (Italian federation) protocol."READ | Nations League: Croatia player tests COVID-19 positive before Sweden game A number of Milan's squad are currently away with their respective national teams during the international break.Several Milan players have previously tested positive and subsequently recovered including goalkeeper Gianluca Donnarumma and forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.Still unbeaten in the league, Milan leads with 17 points from seven games and faces Napoli on November 22. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos