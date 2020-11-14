Football Football Nations League: Croatia player tests COVID-19 positive before Sweden game Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has been isolated from the rest of the Croatian team which is to play Sweden in Stockholm on Saturday in a Nations League game. PTI 14 November, 2020 17:03 IST The 27-year-old midfielder Brozovic is the third player to be pulled out of Saturday's Nations League clash between Croatia and Sweden. - Getty Images PTI 14 November, 2020 17:03 IST The Croatian soccer federation says midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has tested positive for the coronavirus.It says Brozovic has been isolated from the rest of the team which is to play Sweden in Stockholm on Saturday in a Nations League game.The 27-year-old Brozovic plays for Inter Milan.READ | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil beats Venezuela Defender Domagoj Vida was pulled out of Croatia's friendly match against Turkey on Wednesday after a positive test.Earlier, the Swedish soccer federation said defender Carl Starfelt had been isolated after testing positive for COVID-19. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos