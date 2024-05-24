MagazineBuy Print

Serie A: AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli to leave at end of season

The Italian has been in charge of the team since October 2019 and led AC Milan to the Serie A title in the 2021–22 season, the club’s first scudetto in over a decade.

Published : May 24, 2024 14:01 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli will be leaving after the end of the current season.
FILE PHOTO: AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli will be leaving after the end of the current season. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli will be leaving after the end of the current season. | Photo Credit: AP

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli will be leaving after the end of the current season, the club announced on Friday. The Italian has been in charge of the team since October 2019.

Prior to joining AC Milan, he managed several clubs in Serie A, including Bologna, Lazio, Inter Milan and Fiorentina.

He led AC Milan to the Serie A title in the 2021–22 season, the club’s first  scudetto in over a decade. He was later awarded the Panchina d’Oro for best coach of the season.

“AC Milan extends heartfelt thanks to Stefano Pioli and his entire staff for leading the first team over the past five years, securing an unforgettable League title and re-establishing AC Milan’s consistent presence in the top European competition,” the club said.

The 19-time Italian champion ended up in second place this season, miles behind champion Inter Milan, and had a lacklustre run in the UEFA Champions League and the domestic cups.

Milan, the seven-times European champion, were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage, as well as the Coppa Italia after reaching the quarterfinals.

The Rossoneri host Salernitana in its final league game of the season on Saturday.

Related Topics

Serie A /

Serie A 2023-24 /

AC Milan /

Stefano Pioli

