MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: AC Milan opens Dubai HQ in Middle East expansion push

The Gulf region is increasingly important for global football, with oil-rich nations such as the UAE and Qatar having bought top-level clubs such as Paris St Germain in France and Britain’s Manchester City.

Published : Nov 13, 2023 13:56 IST , Milan - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: AC Milan has opened headquarters in Dubai to reinforce its ties with key partners in the Middle East while tapping into commercial opportunities in the area, the Italian football club said on Monday.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: AC Milan has opened headquarters in Dubai to reinforce its ties with key partners in the Middle East while tapping into commercial opportunities in the area, the Italian football club said on Monday. | Photo Credit: Marco Luzzani
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: AC Milan has opened headquarters in Dubai to reinforce its ties with key partners in the Middle East while tapping into commercial opportunities in the area, the Italian football club said on Monday. | Photo Credit: Marco Luzzani

AC Milan has opened headquarters in Dubai to reinforce its ties with key partners in the Middle East while tapping into commercial opportunities in the area, the Italian football club said on Monday.

The Gulf region is increasingly important for global football, with oil-rich nations such as the UAE and Qatar having bought top-level clubs such as Paris St Germain in France and Britain’s Manchester City.

ALSO READ: Maguire says decision to stay at Manchester United was the right one

Star players like Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo play in Saudi Arabia and Qatar hosted the men’s World Cup last year.

AC Milan had announced last year plans to open the office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), saying it had 2.5 million fans in the Middle East area.

The UAE is home to AC Milan’s main partner and Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates Airline - a sponsor since 2007 - whose logo has been emblazoned on the shirts worn by its players since 2010.

The opening is a further step in the development of the club under the leadership of U.S. investment firm RedBird Capital Partners, which acquired the seven-times European Cup champions in 2022 in a 1.2 billion euro ($1.28 billion) deal.

The “Rossoneri” sits third in Italy’s Serie A standings on 23 points after squandering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Lecce on Saturday. It last won the league title in 2022.

Related stories

Related Topics

AC Milan /

Serie A /

Paris Saint-Germain /

Manchester City

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: AC Milan opens Dubai HQ in Middle East expansion push
    Reuters
  2. Obstacle racing the way forward for modern pentathlon, says world champion
    Reuters
  3. Rani’s example motivated me during hard times, says Indian junior women’s hockey team forward Annu 
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup: We have been doing fielding awards for last four months, says coach Dilip
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Maguire says decision to stay at Manchester United was the right one
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: AC Milan opens Dubai HQ in Middle East expansion push
    Reuters
  2. Australia aims to top World Cup qualifying: Behich
    Reuters
  3. Barca starts Champions League defence hoping to refine perfection
    AFP
  4. Ligue 1 roundup: Lyon wins its first game in French league at 11th attempt
    AP
  5. Serie A: Lazio and Roma share spoils in heated derby draw; Inter beat Frosinone
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: AC Milan opens Dubai HQ in Middle East expansion push
    Reuters
  2. Obstacle racing the way forward for modern pentathlon, says world champion
    Reuters
  3. Rani’s example motivated me during hard times, says Indian junior women’s hockey team forward Annu 
    Team Sportstar
  4. ODI World Cup: We have been doing fielding awards for last four months, says coach Dilip
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Maguire says decision to stay at Manchester United was the right one
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment