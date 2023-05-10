Football

Two million ticket requests for Milan v Inter semifinal: Report

The upcoming match between Milan and Inter will mark their fifth encounter in European competition, with Milan boasting an unbeaten record in the previous four matches

Reuters
Milan 10 May, 2023 09:20 IST
FILE PHOTO: Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro ahead of the Brazilian Championship match between Coritiba and Flamengo on April 16, 2023. 

FILE PHOTO: Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro ahead of the Brazilian Championship match between Coritiba and Flamengo on April 16, 2023.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The excitement ahead of the Champions League semifinal between AC Milan and Inter Milan has reached new heights, with Italian newspaper La Repubblica reporting that two million tickets were requested for the first leg on Wednesday.

According to the Italian newspaper, ticket requests were so high that it could have filled the San Siro stadium 26 times over.

For comparison, the city of Milan has a population of about 1.3 million.

The return leg will take place on May 16.

