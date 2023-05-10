UEFA Champions League

Champions League semifinal: De Bruyne’s equaliser holds Real Madrid to a draw in the first leg

A goal each by Vinicius Junior and Kevin De Bruyne for each side saw Real Madrid draw with Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 10 May, 2023 02:25 IST
Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City scored the equaliser in the second half to hellp Manchester City end the first leg all square.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City scored the equaliser in the second half to hellp Manchester City end the first leg all square. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A goal each by Vinicius Junior and Kevin De Bruyne for each side saw Real Madrid draw with Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Wednesday.

Despite Man City dominating possession from kick-off, it was Real Madrid that drew first blood. In the 36th minute, Vinicus Junior got the ball from Eduardo Camavinga to shoot past Ederson.

Real Madrid lookes more in control after restart but was caught napping after the hour mark. City’s reply came almost imediately, with Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan and De Bruyne combining for the equaliser.

Gundogan passes it to De Bruyne, who struck into the left-bottom corner, past his compatriot Thibaut Courtois. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, who though the ball had gone out of play in the build-up, protested vehemently, only to be booked second later.

More to follow.

