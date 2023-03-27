Football

Milan’s Pierre Kalulu to miss Napoli trip with calf injury

Kalulu picked up the injury while on international duty with France Under-21s, and did not take part in their 4-0 defeat to England.

Pierre Kalulu will miss Milan’s trip to Napoli as the side tries to hold on to its top four place in Serie A.

Pierre Kalulu will miss AC Milan’s clash against Serie A leader Napoli with a calf injury, the reigning Italian champion said on Monday.

In a statement, Milan said that centre-back Kalulu had injured his right calf and that new tests would be carried out in a week’s time.

That rules the 22-year-old out of Sunday’s trip to Napoli, which is 19 points clear of Lazio and weeks away from becoming champions of Italy for the first time since 1990.

Milan also faces Napoli in an all-Italian Champions League quarter-final next month.

Milan is 23 points behind Napoli in fourth place and in a battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

AS Roma trails Milan by a single point with 11 games remaining, while sixth-placed Atalanta is a further two points behind.

