AFC’s FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw: India in Group A with Asian champion Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan/Mongolia

India has been placed in Group A along with Asian champion Qatar, Kuwait and the winner between Afghanistan and Mongolia after the AFC second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification, which took place at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Blue Tigers were placed in Pot 2 of the draw after a string of successful results, which saw them clinch the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championships.

How will the qualifiers work?

The second round of qualifiers will have 36 teams, divided into nine groups of four teams each. The matches will be played in a home and away-format.

The top two teams from each group after the qualifiers will make it to the next round, while the rest will advance to the third round of the 2027 Asian Cup qualification.

All nine groups after Round 2 draw Group A: Qatar, India, Kuwait, Afghanistan/Mongolia Group B: Japan, Syria, DPR Korea, Myanmar/Macau Group C: Korea Republic, China PR, Thailand,Singapore/Guam Group D: Oman, Kyrgyz Republic, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei/Timor-Leste Group E: IR Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Hong Kong/China v Bhutan Group F: Iraq, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia v Brunei Darussalam Group G: Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Tajikistan, Cambodia/Pakistan Group H: UAE, Bahrain, Yemen/Sri Lanka, Nepal/Laos Group I: Australia, Palestine, Lebanon, Maldives v Bangladesh