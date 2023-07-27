MagazineBuy Print

AFC’s FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw: India in Group A with Asian champion Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan/Mongolia

India has been placed in Group A along with Asian champion Qatar, Kuwait and the winner between Afghanistan and Mongolia after the preliminary draw for the AFC FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Published : Jul 27, 2023 14:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri lifts the SAFF Championship 2023 trophy with teammates during celebration after defeating Kuwait in the final match at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri lifts the SAFF Championship 2023 trophy with teammates during celebration after defeating Kuwait in the final match at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri lifts the SAFF Championship 2023 trophy with teammates during celebration after defeating Kuwait in the final match at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

India has been placed in Group A along with Asian champion Qatar, Kuwait and the winner between Afghanistan and Mongolia after the AFC second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification, which took place at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Blue Tigers were placed in Pot 2 of the draw after a string of successful results, which saw them clinch the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championships.

How will the qualifiers work?

The second round of qualifiers will have 36 teams, divided into nine groups of four teams each. The matches will be played in a home and away-format.

The top two teams from each group after the qualifiers will make it to the next round, while the rest will advance to the third round of the 2027 Asian Cup qualification.

All nine groups after Round 2 draw
Group A: Qatar, India, Kuwait, Afghanistan/Mongolia
Group B: Japan, Syria, DPR Korea, Myanmar/Macau
Group C: Korea Republic, China PR, Thailand,Singapore/Guam
Group D: Oman, Kyrgyz Republic, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei/Timor-Leste
Group E: IR Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Hong Kong/China v Bhutan
Group F: Iraq, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia v Brunei Darussalam
Group G: Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Tajikistan, Cambodia/Pakistan
Group H: UAE, Bahrain, Yemen/Sri Lanka, Nepal/Laos
Group I: Australia, Palestine, Lebanon, Maldives v Bangladesh

India

