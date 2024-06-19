MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

New AFC Asian champions to earn 100 cr in prize money in club competition revamp

The competition, which kicks off with a preliminary round in August, is at the heart of a major revamp of club football across the continent and involves 27 clubs from 12 nations including Japan, South Korea, Australia and Saudi Arabia.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 18:14 IST , HONG KONG - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
The Asian Champions League trophy.
The Asian Champions League trophy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The Asian Champions League trophy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The winners of the new Asian Champions League Elite will pocket a minimum of $12 million (100 cr), the Asian Football Confederation said on Wednesday in a major boost to club football in the region.

The competition, which kicks off with a preliminary round in August, is at the heart of a major revamp of club football across the continent and involves 27 clubs from 12 nations including Japan, South Korea, Australia and Saudi Arabia.

The first prize is a three-fold increase from the sum won by Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates in May in the final edition of the Asian Champions League under its previous format.

Five clubs will feature in the preliminaries of the Asian Champions League Elite from August 6 to 13, with two teams joining the 22 clubs to have directly qualified for the league stage.

ALSO READ | FC Barcelona shuts down its football academies in India

Qatar’s Al-Gharafa will take on the winner of a tie between Shabab Al-Ahli from the UAE and an as-yet-unknown Iranian qualifier while in the east China’s Shandong Taishan will face off against Bangkok United from Thailand.

The draw for the league phase, where clubs will be divided into western and eastern zones, will take place on August 16, with fixtures running from September 16 to February 19.

The top eight teams from each of the two sides of the confederation will progress to the last 16, playing on a home-and-away basis with the winners advancing to a finals series played in a centralised hub.

Saudi Arabia will host those matches as single-legged quarterfinals, semifinals and finals from April 25 to May 4.

The confederation also announced that winners of the Asian Champions League Two, the continent’s second-tier club competition featuring 36 teams, will collect a minimum of $3.28 million.

Related Topics

AFC Asian Champions League /

Asian Champions League /

Al Ain /

Asian Champions League Elite

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Messi out to fulfill American dream once again
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. Croatia vs Albania LIVE score, Euro 2024 updates: 6:30 PM kick-off, Lineups out, CRO v ALB, Modric starts, Where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. New AFC Asian champions to earn 100 cr in prize money in club competition revamp
    Reuters
  4. IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Score: India - 325/3; Arundhati dismisses Britz for maiden ODI wicket
    Team Sportstar
  5. USA vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Super Eights begin as unbeaten South Africa faces United States
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. New AFC Asian champions to earn 100 cr in prize money in club competition revamp
    Reuters
  2. Messi out to fulfill American dream once again
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Euro 2024: Complete points table after Portugal vs Czechia; Top standings in each group after matchday one
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Panama captain Godoy out of tournament with thigh injury
    Reuters
  5. Croatia vs Albania LIVE score, Euro 2024 updates: 6:30 PM kick-off, Lineups out, CRO v ALB, Modric starts, Where to watch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Messi out to fulfill American dream once again
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. Croatia vs Albania LIVE score, Euro 2024 updates: 6:30 PM kick-off, Lineups out, CRO v ALB, Modric starts, Where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. New AFC Asian champions to earn 100 cr in prize money in club competition revamp
    Reuters
  4. IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Score: India - 325/3; Arundhati dismisses Britz for maiden ODI wicket
    Team Sportstar
  5. USA vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Super Eights begin as unbeaten South Africa faces United States
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment