MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Panama captain Godoy out of tournament with thigh injury

Panama begins its Copa America Group C campaign against 15-time champion Uruguay on Sunday.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 17:45 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Panama captain Anibal Godoy.
FILE PHOTO: Panama captain Anibal Godoy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Panama captain Anibal Godoy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Panama captain Anibal Godoy will miss the Copa America after injuring his left thigh during Sunday’s friendly against Paraguay, the Panamanian Football Federation (PFF) said.

Godoy, 34, was substituted in the 73rd minute after Gustavo Velazquez scored in the first half to ensure a 1-0 win for Paraguay.

“Anibal Godoy suffered a grade 2 injury of the left rectus femoris, a situation that leaves him out of the next Copa América USA 2024,” the PFF said in a statement on Tuesday.

READ | From Endrick to Garnacho: Top youngsters to watch out in Copa America

Godoy, who plays for Major League Soccer side Nashville SC, has made 139 appearances for Panama since making his debut in 2010.

Panama begins its Copa America Group C campaign against 15-time champion Uruguay on Sunday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Copa America /

Panama /

Aníbal Godoy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Croatia vs Albania LIVE score, Euro 2024: Lineups out,CRO v ALB, Modric starts, 6:30 PM kick-off, Where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Score: India - 325/3; Arundhati dismisses Britz for maiden ODI wicket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Panama captain Godoy out of tournament with thigh injury
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappé feeling ‘‘a bit better’‘ after facial injury, France teammate Saliba says
    PTI
  5. MCC president Nicholas: Five IPL teams show ‘soft interest’ in buying stakes in Hundred club London Spirit
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Panama captain Godoy out of tournament with thigh injury
    Reuters
  2. Croatia vs Albania LIVE score, Euro 2024: Lineups out,CRO v ALB, Modric starts, 6:30 PM kick-off, Where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  3. SLO vs SRB, Euro 2024: Slovenia shakes off jitters ahead of Serbia showdown
    Reuters
  4. Former deputy head of Czech football association gets suspended sentence in a match-fixing scandal
    AP
  5. Brussels declines to host match between Belgium and Israel for security reasons amid war in Gaza
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Croatia vs Albania LIVE score, Euro 2024: Lineups out,CRO v ALB, Modric starts, 6:30 PM kick-off, Where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W Second ODI Live Score: India - 325/3; Arundhati dismisses Britz for maiden ODI wicket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Panama captain Godoy out of tournament with thigh injury
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappé feeling ‘‘a bit better’‘ after facial injury, France teammate Saliba says
    PTI
  5. MCC president Nicholas: Five IPL teams show ‘soft interest’ in buying stakes in Hundred club London Spirit
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment