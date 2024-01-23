MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Cup 2023: Uzbekistan through to last 16 after draw with Australia

Australia had already qualified for the knockout stage and guaranteed a top-two finish, with the result moving the 2015 champions to seven points while Uzbekistan finished second with five points.

Published : Jan 23, 2024 19:57 IST , Al Wakrah - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Uzbekistan’s Azizbek Turgunboev, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first goal during the Asian Cup Group B match between Australia and Uzbekistan at Al Janoub Stadium in Doha.
Uzbekistan’s Azizbek Turgunboev, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first goal during the Asian Cup Group B match between Australia and Uzbekistan at Al Janoub Stadium in Doha. | Photo Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis/ AP
infoIcon

Uzbekistan’s Azizbek Turgunboev, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the first goal during the Asian Cup Group B match between Australia and Uzbekistan at Al Janoub Stadium in Doha. | Photo Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis/ AP

Uzbekistan joined Australia in the last 16 of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 on Tuesday after the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in their final group game while Syria beat India in the other encounter in Group B.

Australia had already qualified for the knockout stage and guaranteed a top-two finish, with the result moving the 2015 champion to seven points while Uzbekistan finished second with five points.

Australia had an early goal ruled out for offside but it took the lead at the stroke of halftime when it was awarded a penalty following a VAR check for a handball from Odiljon Hamrobekov, with Martin Boyle putting away the spot kick.

But Uzbekistan equalised in the 78th minute when Azizbek Turgunboev climbed over the defence to head home Jaloliddin Masharipov’s cross at the far post.

Related stories

Related Topics

AFC Asian Cup 2023 /

Australia /

Uzbekistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Cup 2023: Uzbekistan through to last 16 after draw with Australia
    Reuters
  2. Satwik-Chirag pair regains World No. 1 ranking
    PTI
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Syria lands 1-0 knockout punch on India
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. PKL Season 10 Live Score: Puneri Paltan takes on U Mumba in Maharashtra derby
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games medallist Roshibina named female wushu player of year
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Asian Cup 2023: Uzbekistan through to last 16 after draw with Australia
    Reuters
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Syria lands 1-0 knockout punch on India
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  3. Udinese has to play home game without fans for racist abuse aimed at AC Milan’s Maignan
    AP
  4. AFCON 2024: Anxious wait to see if Cup of Nations host Ivory Coast stays in tournament
    Reuters
  5. Asian Cup 2023: Japan coach Moriyasu appalled by racist abuse directed at keeper Suzuki
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Cup 2023: Uzbekistan through to last 16 after draw with Australia
    Reuters
  2. Satwik-Chirag pair regains World No. 1 ranking
    PTI
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Syria lands 1-0 knockout punch on India
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. PKL Season 10 Live Score: Puneri Paltan takes on U Mumba in Maharashtra derby
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games medallist Roshibina named female wushu player of year
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment