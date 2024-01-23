Asian Cup 2023: Uzbekistan through to last 16 after draw with Australia

Uzbekistan joined Australia in the last 16 of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 on Tuesday after the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in their final group game while Syria beat India in the other encounter in Group B.

Australia had already qualified for the knockout stage and guaranteed a top-two finish, with the result moving the 2015 champion to seven points while Uzbekistan finished second with five points.

Australia had an early goal ruled out for offside but it took the lead at the stroke of halftime when it was awarded a penalty following a VAR check for a handball from Odiljon Hamrobekov, with Martin Boyle putting away the spot kick.

But Uzbekistan equalised in the 78th minute when Azizbek Turgunboev climbed over the defence to head home Jaloliddin Masharipov’s cross at the far post.