AFC Asian Cup 2023: India, Qatar, Saudi Arabia lead ticket sales after release of second batch

An additional 90,000 tickets for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 have been sold within the first 24 hours of a second batch being released on 19 November 2023.

Supporters from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and India once again bought the majority of tickets offered.

In addition to the tournament opener between Qatar and Lebanon, scheduled for 12 January at the iconic Lusail Stadium, the match between Saudi Arabia and Oman led ticket sales.

Ticket sales are still ongoing for the tournament. Fans can purchase tickets online through the tournament’s official ticketing website, with prices for group-stage match tickets starting at 25 QAR.

Qatar’s compact nature means that the farthest distance between any two stadiums is 75 km. This will enable supporters and players alike to stay in one place accommodation throughout the tournament. Stadiums and key cultural and fan activity sites will be connected by a robust metro system and modern road network.