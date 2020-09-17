AFC president dedicates Champions League to frontline healthcare workers

The president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and senior vice president of FIFA Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa on Thursday said that the resumption of the AFC Champions League in Qatar augurs well for the future of Asian football amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

Three of the four stadiums - Al Janoub, Education City, and Khalifa International Stadiums - being used during the AFC Champions League will all host matches at the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

READ| AFC Champions League in Qatar important test to ensure readiness for FIFA WC: CEO Al Khater

Shaikh Salman, extolling the advanced infrastructure of the stadiums, said that Qatar's preparations have been reflective of the high standards of Asian football. Earlier this year, ISL side FC Goa became the first Indian club to qualify for the AFC Champions League group stage.

He also dedicated the AFC Champions League to the frontline healthcare workers who have worked tirelessly across the continent to limit the spread of COVID-19.