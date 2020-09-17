Football Football AFC president dedicates Champions League to frontline healthcare workers The president of the Asian Football Confederation, Shaikh Salman, said that Qatar's preparations have been reflective of the high standards of Asian football. Team Sportstar 17 September, 2020 14:53 IST The president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Shaikh Salman has said that the resumption of the AFC Champions League in Qatar augurs well for the future of Asian football amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic. - AFC Website Team Sportstar 17 September, 2020 14:53 IST The president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and senior vice president of FIFA Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa on Thursday said that the resumption of the AFC Champions League in Qatar augurs well for the future of Asian football amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic.Three of the four stadiums - Al Janoub, Education City, and Khalifa International Stadiums - being used during the AFC Champions League will all host matches at the FIFA World Cup in 2022.READ| AFC Champions League in Qatar important test to ensure readiness for FIFA WC: CEO Al Khater Shaikh Salman, extolling the advanced infrastructure of the stadiums, said that Qatar's preparations have been reflective of the high standards of Asian football. Earlier this year, ISL side FC Goa became the first Indian club to qualify for the AFC Champions League group stage.He also dedicated the AFC Champions League to the frontline healthcare workers who have worked tirelessly across the continent to limit the spread of COVID-19. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos