Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC live streaming info: When and where to watch JFC vs MCFC in AFC Champions League Playoff today?

Team Sportstar
04 April, 2023 12:50 IST
Lallianzuala Chhangte (L) of Mumbai City FC and Pratik Prabhakar Choudhary of Jamshedpur FC in action

Lallianzuala Chhangte (L) of Mumbai City FC and Pratik Prabhakar Choudhary of Jamshedpur FC in action | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL

PREVIEW

Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC will lock horns to secure the highly desired AFC Champions League group stage spot as they face-off in the qualifier at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala.

The Islanders will look to make it for their second consecutive appearance in AFC Champions League. Meanwhile, the Men of Steel would look to earn their first-ever participation in the Asian top tier.

Head to Head

Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC have played each other 12 times with the Islanders winning four matches, Jamshedpur FC winning five times and three matches ending in draws.

Form Guide

Mumbai City is coming on the back of the semi-final defeat against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur is coming to the fixture after securing all three points against Odisha FC in the last match of the league campaign.

STREAMING AND TELECAST DETAILS

What time will the Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC AFC Champions League qualifier begin? 

The Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC AFC Champions League qualifier will begin from 7.30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast the Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC AFC Champions League qualifier? 

The Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC AFC Champions League qualifier will be telecast live on the Sony sports network

How to watch the live streaming of Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC AFC Champions League qualifier?

The Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be live-streamed on Fancode Website

