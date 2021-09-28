AFC confirms Doha as venue for Australia, Iraq world cup qualifiers

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Tuesday that Australia and Iraq will continue to play "home" qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup at neutral venues, with Doha confirmed for October 7 games against Oman and Lebanon.

Australia is unable to host qualifiers due to the country's strict COVID-19 quarantine regime, while the AFC moved Iraq's home game against Iran to Doha last month due to the security situation.

Khalifa International Stadium is confirmed as the neutral venue for the following #AsianQualifiers Final Round fixtures on October 7, 2021:



Group A:Iraq v Lebanon

The October 7 matches would take place at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar's capital, the region's football governing body said in a statement.

Australia leads Group B with six points while Iraq is at the bottom of Group A with a point from two matches. Only the top two teams from both groups are guaranteed a spot at the World Cup finals.