India qualified for the 2023 AFC U17 Asian Cup despite a 2-1 defeat against group-topper Saudi Arabia in a Group D match of the qualifiers at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia took a first-half lead courtesy Haji’s strike in the 22nd minute where he found the bottom corner of the net with an accurate low shot. Haji doubled his tally in the 58th minute from the spot to make it 2-0 for Saudi Arabia.

It looked like table-topper Saudi Arabia will finish with a clean sheet but India’s Thanglalsoun Gangte scored with an excellent finish in the 95th minute, the last minute of the second-half stoppage time to make it 2-1.

India had won all of its three group matches against Myanmar, Kuwait and Maldives, which confirmed the second spot for the Blue Colts.

While a win against Saudi Arabia would have ensured direct qualification, Bibiano Fernandes’ team qualified after finishing within the top six best runners-up across all groups.