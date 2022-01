AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: Full fixtures list; dates; venues

The 2022 Women's AFC Asian Cup will be the 20th edition of the quadrennial football tournament.

Hosted by India, the behind-closed-door tournament will start on January 20 and will conclude on February 6. The final will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What are the Groups?

There are three Groups comprising of four teams each.

Group A: India, China PR, Chinese Taipei, Iran. Group B: Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia. Group C: Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Myanmar.

Full fixtures list (Timings in IST)