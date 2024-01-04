MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFCON 2023: Ngamaleu returns for Cameroon as teams forced into African Cup of Nations squad changes

The 24 participating countries had until Wednesday to name their squads, which can be a maximum of 27 players but also have until kick-off in their first game to replace injured players.

Published : Jan 04, 2024 21:09 IST , Cape Town - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu of Cameroon on the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Brazil at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar.
FILE PHOTO: Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu of Cameroon on the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Brazil at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill/ Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu of Cameroon on the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match between Cameroon and Brazil at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill/ Getty Images

Winger Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu will make his return to the Cameroon selection after being named on Thursday as a late replacement in their Africa Cup of Nations squad headed to the Ivory Coast later this month.

The 29-year-old Ngamaleu was one of his country’s key players when it hosted the finals two years ago but was omitted from the original squad for this tournament, which kicks off next Saturday. He also played at the 2022 World Cup finals.

ALSO READ: Mohamed Salah among major stars to miss Premier League action

He comes in at the last moment to replace uncapped teenager Regis Mughe, who has elected to stay with his French club Olympique de Marseille rather than go with the Indomitable Lions.

Cameroon is among several countries forced to make late changes as the deadline for the submission of squads passed on Wednesday.

After losing forward Amine Gouiri, Algeria will now have to do without veteran goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi, who has also suffered an injury. The 37-year-old was approaching his 100th cap but is replaced by Saudi-based Mustafa Zaghba, the Algerian federation said.

Egypt has lost uncapped Ahmed Nabil Kouka, who had been in top form for African champions Al Ahly and was an exciting call-up, to a foot injury suffered in training. He is replaced by Mohanad Lashin.

Fullback Osama Galal, who suffered a knee injury, was replaced on Wednesday by Yasser Ibrahim, whose original omission from the squad had been widely criticised by pundits in Egypt.

Tunisia has allowed Mortadha Ben Ouanes to withdraw for what the federation said were family reasons and replaced the Turkish-based striker with Seifeddine Jaziri. The 30-year-old Jaziri was Tunisia’s lead attacker at the last Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon two years ago.

Mauritania goalkeeper Babacar Diop underwent surgery on Wednesday after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in training in Tunisia, where it is preparing for the tournament. A replacement has yet to be announced.

The 24 participating countries had until Wednesday to name their squads, which can be a maximum of 27 players but also have until kick-off in their first game to replace injured players, but only after producing medical evidence.

Related stories

Related Topics

AFCON 2023 /

African Cup of Nations /

2022 World Cup /

Cameroon /

Algeria /

Egypt /

Tunisia /

Mauritania

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFCON 2023: Ngamaleu returns for Cameroon as teams forced into African Cup of Nations squad changes
    Reuters
  2. Rublev survives scare to open season with win in Hong Kong
    AFP
  3. Wrestling ad-hoc panel to hold U15, U20 Nationals for 2023 in Jan-Feb this year
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Beatable Delhi looks to turn clock as it takes on Pondicherry
    Rakesh Rao
  5. IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Markram, Bumrah shine in shortest Test match as India levels series against South Africa
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFCON 2023: Ngamaleu returns for Cameroon as teams forced into African Cup of Nations squad changes
    Reuters
  2. Jose Mourinho says priority remains Roma, not Brazil
    AFP
  3. Mbappe undecided on his future as contract winds down
    Reuters
  4. Premier League key for Everton’s Dyche ahead of FA Cup tie
    AFP
  5. Mbappe, Lee score as PSG beats Toulouse to claim French Champions Trophy title
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFCON 2023: Ngamaleu returns for Cameroon as teams forced into African Cup of Nations squad changes
    Reuters
  2. Rublev survives scare to open season with win in Hong Kong
    AFP
  3. Wrestling ad-hoc panel to hold U15, U20 Nationals for 2023 in Jan-Feb this year
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Beatable Delhi looks to turn clock as it takes on Pondicherry
    Rakesh Rao
  5. IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Markram, Bumrah shine in shortest Test match as India levels series against South Africa
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment