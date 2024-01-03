AFCON 2023: Mohamed Salah among major stars to miss Premier League action

The Premier league heads into January sans a major chunk of its African stars as AFCON 2023 kickstarts on January 14 in Ivory Coast.
As many as 46 players are expected to be unavailable at a crucial time where teams cannot afford to take a backstep.
While Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah will captain the Egypt side, and Brentord forward Yoane Wissa will lead the attack for Democratic Republic of Congo.
Here are the other players who might be taking a mid-season break from EPL duties to represent their countries:
List of players expected to feature at AFCON 2023
Tournament Dates
The 34th edition of the competition takes place between January 14 and February 11. 24 teams spilt into 6 groups will be taking part.
How many games will the players miss?
Every player involved in AFCON 2023 will be unavailable for the Premier League’s matchweek 21, which will be spread across two weekends. Those knocked out at the end of the group stage will likely only miss one Premier League game.
Mohamed Salah is without a doubt the biggest star who will be missing out. It will be interesting to see how Liverpool, which currently lead the table, fare without the Egyptian winger ,who leads the charts for both most assists and most goals this season. The Reds will have to endure four EPL matches without the 31-year-old if Egypt make it to the final.
